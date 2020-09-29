Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato hit rock-bottom in their relationship and went their separate ways last week. 

Ehrich earlier cooked up a storm after he said that he found out about his split with Lovato through a tabloid.

His claims were refuted by the songstress's reps who stated that she had made Ehrich aware about the breakup before going public.

However, the actor is not backing down from his claims, his recent statements suggesting that the two haven't really ended things officially.

Ehrich took to Instagram Stories and wrote in a now-deleted post, "Please stop trying to Thank You, Next me."

“For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally. I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

In a shocking turn of event, Ehrich then directly addressed his former ladylove and pleaded to her to take him back.

"If you’re reading this… I love you always… unconditionally… no matter what," he wrote.

“Demetria is THEE best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it. She inspires me every day and is an INCREDIBLE human being. I know it’s not her writing these stories, it’s a machine. I love her unconditionally," Ehrich added.

More From Entertainment:

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'
Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated over cancelling annual Christmas festivities

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated over cancelling annual Christmas festivities

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere
Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post

Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post
Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix
Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie

Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she wraps her hair in towel on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she wraps her hair in towel on Instagram

Latest

view all