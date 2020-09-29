Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated for cancelling annual Christmas festivities

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated for cancelling annual Christmas festivities 

Queen Elizabeth is finding it extemely hard to wrap her head around the fact that there won't be any Christmas celebrations at the Buckingham Palace this year.

As revealed by sources, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the monarch's annual plans for the occasion.

All of this is because this year, the coronavirus outbreak has made matters very bleak.

This has made the British ruler worried, insecure and to a certain extent furious too because she cannot celebrate Christmas in the usual way due to the pandemic.

The iconic monarch may put their traditional event on hold in fear “it’ll be very risky,” a source revealed to Closer Weekly.

“The royals are talking about canceling their traditional Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the UK,” the insider said. “Royal aides are warning her that it’s not a good idea.”

Even though Queen Elizabeth “would love [nothing] more than to see her family reunite”, palace workers are unsure about having the “high volume of staff” that is usually required for preparation.

“Plus, the generations of royals that attend,” the source shared further.

Because of the fact that Christmas festivities for the Queen “are one of the few occasions in the year when the family congregates,” the possibility of having to cancel the event is “heartbreaking” for her.

“But she’s coming up with a plan B,” the insider explained. “Some sort of smaller gathering with very close family.”

More From Entertainment:

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'
Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked
Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere
Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post

Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post
Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix
Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie

Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she wraps her hair in towel on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she wraps her hair in towel on Instagram

Latest

view all