Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have aced the art of working through their problems amid tumultous marriage.

The duo recently were clicked enjoying date night at a friend's wedding, sans their kids.

Kim and Kanye's recent outing came after the rapper had a Twitter bashing spree amid one of his bipolar episodes yet again.

Kanye's antics had given birth to speculation that Kim is well on her way to file for divorce from him.

However, it looks like the couple has shut down all divorce buzz by going out to dinner together.

It was only recently that Kanye had filmed an eight-second video wherein he peed on his Grammy awards.

According to a source, Kim's mom Kris Jenner was 'appalled' at Kanye's eight-second “incident.”

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the insider revealed

“They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful," they added.

More From Entertainment:

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated over cancelling annual Christmas festivities

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated over cancelling annual Christmas festivities

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked
Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere
Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post

Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post
Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Ayeza Khan's styling session spiced up by her sister Hiba's chic appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix
Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie

Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she wraps her hair in towel on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she wraps her hair in towel on Instagram

Latest

view all