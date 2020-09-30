Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession 

Jennifer Aniston has been through the darkest of days during her time in Hollywood, something which almost made her say goodbye to showbiz.

The revelation came during Smartless podcast - hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett - wherein the Friends alum said that she abandoned her Hollywood career in favour of another profession. 

Yes, that's right. Our beloved Jen Aniston harboured a deep passion for another career line.

When asked what is that one profession she would definitely try her hand at, Jen said, "Interior design," she said instantly. "I love it. It's my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me."

She was earlier quizzed about whether she had a sudden moment of distraught when she wanted to give up on her acting stint.

Jen admitted, "I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before."

She added that that happened before she bagged The Morning Show - alongside Reese Witherspoon - and said it was after a role which "sucked the life out of me"

"I don’t know if this is what interests me," the starlet was left thinking.

Jennifer, who owns a lavish property in Los Angeles's upscale area Beverly Hills, is an ardent interior designing fan.

She has decorated her luxurious house and designed her as per her own liking and taste.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France
Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Gigi Hadid health ordeal: supermodel fighting autoimmune disease since birth

Gigi Hadid health ordeal: supermodel fighting autoimmune disease since birth
Meghan Markle highlights need for 'creating humane tech' at virtual summit

Meghan Markle highlights need for 'creating humane tech' at virtual summit
Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with dance moves to her new hit 'Pa Ti'

Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with dance moves to her new hit 'Pa Ti'
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit
Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch

Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch
Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi

Veteran actor Mirza Shahi dies of cardiac arrest in Karachi
Meghan Markle loses latest fight as High Court rules in favour of UK tabloid

Meghan Markle loses latest fight as High Court rules in favour of UK tabloid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eager to return to the UK due to ‘uncertainty’ with Prince Philip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eager to return to the UK due to ‘uncertainty’ with Prince Philip

Latest

view all