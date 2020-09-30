Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian court acquits all 32 accused in verdict on Babri Masjid case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid case after a judge ruled that the demolition wasn't preplanned.

The special court of India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Lucknow issued the verdict thirty years after an angry mob razed the mosque.

According to NDTV, the Special judge SK Yadav said that the demolition wasn’t pre-planned, adding that the leaders accused – including BJP founder-members, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti – tried to stop the demolition by "unlawful elements".

All 26 accused appeared before the special court around 10.30am, whereas, the other six appeared via video link. 

As per the details from the Indian media, initially 48 people were framed for the demolition of the Babri Masjid, however, 16 people had died during the trial. 

The Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the verdict. "It proves that justice triumphed however late it may be," Singh was quoted by The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Former deputy prime minister LK Advani also welcomed the decision "wholeheartedly".

The former minister, as quoted by ANI said that the verdict "vindicates his  personal and BJP’s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement."

On the other hand, The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that it opposed the judgment, saying that the verdict was "wrong".

"We will appeal against the judgment in the High Court," Zafaryab Jilani, the lawyer in the case and secretary of the AIMPLB , was quoted by Indian Express.

What is the dispute?

The Ayodhya dispute is about a plot of land measuring 2.77 acres in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which houses the Babri mosque and Ram Janmabhoomi. 

This particular piece of land is considered sacred among Hindus as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Muslims argue that the land houses the Babri mosque, where they had offered prayers for years before the dispute.

The dispute arises over whether the mosque was built on top of the Ram temple.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had said that there should be a partition of the Ayodhya land between the two parties. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had urged the apex court to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court order. 

More From World:

Confirmed: Joe Biden says 'Inshallah' during debate with Trump

Confirmed: Joe Biden says 'Inshallah' during debate with Trump
US Presidential Debate 2020: Unpacking Trump and Biden’s 'lies'

US Presidential Debate 2020: Unpacking Trump and Biden’s 'lies'
China objects to Indian border activities in Ladakh

China objects to Indian border activities in Ladakh
US Election 2020: Biden calls Trump ‘a liar’ in first presidential debate

US Election 2020: Biden calls Trump ‘a liar’ in first presidential debate
Hathras gang rape: Protests erupt in New Delhi after victim dies in hospital

Hathras gang rape: Protests erupt in New Delhi after victim dies in hospital
Azerbaijan-Armenia war: A timeline of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Azerbaijan-Armenia war: A timeline of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah dies at 91
Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's accusation of terrorist cell training

Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's accusation of terrorist cell training
Amnesty International suspends Indian operations, citing government 'witch hunt'

Amnesty International suspends Indian operations, citing government 'witch hunt'
Explainer: Why are health experts still in a fix regarding coronavirus deaths?

Explainer: Why are health experts still in a fix regarding coronavirus deaths?
Trump on defensive as tax report makes bombshell revelations ahead of debate

Trump on defensive as tax report makes bombshell revelations ahead of debate
UK to hand back looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

UK to hand back looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

Latest

view all