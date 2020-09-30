Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission about not paying attention to criticism

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission she does not pay attention to criticism

Piers Morgan has mocked Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex insisted that she does not pay attention to criticism and is enjoying her freedom in her latest online appearance.

Meghan Markle appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit virtually where she quoted Georgia O’Keeffe and said that she pays no mind to public opinion about her.

Meghan claimed she pays no mind to public 'flattery or criticism' about her, saying “I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.”

Sharing the article on his Twitter handle, the Good Morning Britain presenter mocked Meghan Markle with simply captioning it with a series of laughter emoticons.

Piers Morgan is known for not holding back his negative remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, he also criticized the royal couple amid claims they are set to appear in a reality show on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

‘If only Princess Diana had social media,’ writes Mariah Carey about invasive press

‘If only Princess Diana had social media,’ writes Mariah Carey about invasive press
Prince Charles quashes ‘nonsense’ claims about his future rule: ‘I’m not that stupid’

Prince Charles quashes ‘nonsense’ claims about his future rule: ‘I’m not that stupid’

Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers

Meghan Markle puts up a ‘defensive’ front as she fires back at naysayers
Max Ehrich pleads Demi Lovato’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother

Max Ehrich pleads Demi Lovato’s fans to ‘stop harassing’ him and his mother

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit
Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace

Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace
Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

‘The Crown’ creator on covering Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’ creator on covering Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on the Netflix show

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’ depicts conflicts between ambitions and family: Watch trailer

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’ depicts conflicts between ambitions and family: Watch trailer
Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in
Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth

Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth

Latest

view all