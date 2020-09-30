Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission about not paying attention to criticism

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle’s admission she does not pay attention to criticism

Piers Morgan has mocked Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex insisted that she does not pay attention to criticism and is enjoying her freedom in her latest online appearance.



Meghan Markle appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit virtually where she quoted Georgia O’Keeffe and said that she pays no mind to public opinion about her.

Meghan claimed she pays no mind to public 'flattery or criticism' about her, saying “I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.”

Sharing the article on his Twitter handle, the Good Morning Britain presenter mocked Meghan Markle with simply captioning it with a series of laughter emoticons.

Piers Morgan is known for not holding back his negative remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, he also criticized the royal couple amid claims they are set to appear in a reality show on Netflix.