Govt decides no change in petrol price for next 15 days

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Petrol is seen at a fuelling station. — Reuters/Bernadett Szabo/File

ISLAMABAD: The government, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday decided to maintain the price of petrol and reduce the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.40 per litre for the next 15 days.

"No increase in price of petrol and decrease of Rs 2.40 per litre in HSD for the next 15 days," the Prime Minister's Office said.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs103.97 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs106.6, Rs65.29, and Rs62.86, respectively.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA), in its summary to the petroleum division, had suggested a reduction of Rs1.15 per litre in the petrol price during the first 15 days of October.

The authority suggested that the prices of light diesel and kerosene oil be maintained at the same rate and the price of diesel be slashed by Rs2.

