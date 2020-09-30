Violence Against Women committee expresses concern over rising cases of gender-based violence in Sindh

An illustration of a woman being subjected to gender-based violence. Photo: file

The Sindh Commission on Status of Women Violence Against Women (VAW) committee on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over rising cases of rape, gender-based violence, sexual harassment of women at home and workplaces and killing of transgenders in Pakistan and Sindh.



"The future plans and road map to combat violence against women were also discussed and monitoring visits of central jail also came under consideration and will be done on monthly basis or as per requirement. The issues identified in emergency cases, facilitation of survivors for safety and security," read a statement from the committee.



The VAW emphasized on implementation of police reforms as well as special gender and legal sensatization training of police officers. A member of the committee raised concerns over shelter homes/safe homes working during COVID 19 pandemic situation, establishing isolation rooms and separate rooms/block for transgenders.



Members of the committee further said that there are 27 gender-based violence (gbv) courts all over Sindh but in order to make them effective, it was important that a male and female prosecutor be appointed in each district.



Participants of the meeting called on the government to pay more focus on investigation procedures, skill-based training of police officials, advocacy and prosecution department training.



"Ms. Seema Maheswary stated, it was observed during the pandemic that, there has been a rapid increase in violence against women cases and the staff of the concerned departments is not trained and gender sensitized, staff must be trained to respond to the cases," read the statement.



Laying stress on the investigative methods adopted to solve crimes against women, a participant noted that the lack of impartiality in the investigation delayed the submission of challan in one particular case, weakened it and no further update in this regard was provided to the commission.

