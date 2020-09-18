Husband held hostage as multiple men gang rape wife in village near Lahore

Four to five men, according to the woman, raped her in the presence of her husband. Photo: file

SHEIKHUPURA: Multiple men allegedly gang-raped a woman in her husband's presence in Kala Shah Kaku, a town in Sheikhupura district police said on Friday.



According to DPO Sheikhupura Salahuddin, the couple had arrived in Lahore from Rawalpindi on September 16 in search of jobs. After running out of money, the husband and wife were sitting outside the Minar-e-Pakistan when a conman tricked them into coming with him to his village.



The couple said that the suspect lured them with the promise to find them jobs and a place to stay. However, when they reached Kala Shah Kaku, they were held hostage and four to five men, according to the woman, gang raped her in her husband's presence.



Police said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway while six suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.



The woman's medical test has been conducted and her DNA samples have been collected by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, said the Sheikhupura DPO.



Lahore motorway rape case



The incident occurs a week after the infamous motorway rape case where a mother of three was raped in front of her children at the motorway in Gujjarpura.



Read more: Motorway gang rape suspect surrenders before Lahore police

The woman, along with her children, was driving to Gujranwala when she was forced to stop at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after running out of fuel, at around 1:30am.

She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He asked her to also dial the Motorway Police helpline 130 from which she reportedly received no response.

In the meantime, two robbers reportedly approached the car, broke the window, and took the woman and her children to nearby bushes where they allegedly raped her in front of the children.

They also allegedly snatched her purse carrying Rs100,000 in cash, one bracelet, car registration papers, and three ATM cards.

The incident triggered countrywide anger and protests.

