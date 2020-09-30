National T20 Cup: Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani to score 100s on T20, first-class debuts

The National T20 Cup in Pakistan just got a bit more interesting on Wednesday after Central Punjab batsman, Abdullah Shafique, smashed a century on debut to achieve a remarkable and unique feat.



Shafique becomes the only Pakistani batsman to score a century on his first-class debut — which he made last year — and then another century on his T20 debut today against South Punjab.



Twitter was full of praises for the 20-year-old right-handed batsman.







Born on November 20, 1999 in Sialkot, Shafique is a right-handed batsman who has played for a plethora of teams in just a few years that include the Pakistan Under-19s, Punjab Under-19s, Sialkot, Sialkot Under-16s, Federal Areas, Sialkot Region, Sialkot Under-19s, Central Punjab, Sialkot Region Under 19s, Multan Sultans.

Last year, Shafique made headlines when he smashed a century on debut against South Punjab while representing Central Punjab.

A right-handed batsman, he also can also bowl right arm leg break spin.





