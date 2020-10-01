Justin Bieber wows fans with heartfelt post on  first anniversary with Hailey: ‘I am so lucky’

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Justin Bieber recently set a rather high PDA filled bar with his romantic and grateful wedding anniversary tribute for wife Hailey Bieber and fans just can’t get enough.

The Holy singer put up this endearing caption alongside a picture of the duo as they stood at the altar and shared their first kiss as a married couple.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" the singer began by saying. "You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

Bieber concluded his tribute by adding, "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Shortly after the post went up, Hailey flocked to her husband’s post and left an endearing comment that read, "My person.”

That is not to say however that Justin was the only one who pen a note to commemorate the event. Hailey herself shared a similar picture of the newly wedded duo and reminisced upon the time with a caption that read, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

