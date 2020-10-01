Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice for young people of colour in recent interview

Raising their voice for the young people of color, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has called for an end to "structural racism" in the UK.

In an interview with Evening Standard, the royal couple said the young people of colour would be held back "as long as structural racism exists".

"I've had an awakening of my own because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK and also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t," he said during the  Zoom interview from their home in California,

"You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think, ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there?," said the 36-year-old. 

He added, "and I use that as just one example of where we as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.”

The couple said they wanted their "passion and commitment" to still be felt despite the physical distance between the US and UK.

