pakistan
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroine in recent past'

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

The contraband seized by Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar. — Twitter( FBRspokesperson)

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar has seized heroin worth billions of rupees, the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) spokesperson said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Pakistan Customs MCC Gwadar, in one of the Collectorates’ largest anti-narcotics operation, has seized 176 kgs of heroin," the spokesperson tweeted.

"Total value of Heroine is estimated at more than Rs 1.00 billion," he added, adding that it was one of the biggest seizures in Pakistan's recent history.

"Pakistan is committed to narcotics free world and Pakistan Customs is at the forefront in the fight against Narcotics," it added.

