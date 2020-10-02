Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Trump makes fun of Joe Biden for wearing mask two days before coronavirus diagnosis

Soon after US President Donald Trump announced that he has coronavirus, a video of the president denouncing US democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask went viral, with many calling it "poetic justice".

In the clip, from the US presidential debate, Trump calls out former vice president Biden for wearing a mask.

“I don’t wear a mask like him. Every time you see him he’s [Joe Biden] got a mask,” President Trump could be seen saying and pointing towards Biden. He added that Biden could be speaking “200 feet” away from people and would show up with the “biggest mask he’s ever seen”.

The US president was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday after one of his close aides Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

Top public health officials have urged the use of masks to slow the spread of the virus.

However, President Trump was reluctant to wear a mask ever since the pandemic started despite calls that he wears a mask. It was in June that President Trump was seen wearing a face mask while visiting a military medical facility.

Apart from refusing to wear a mask in public, Trump had also refused to ask other Americans to do the same, saying it was a personal choice.

