Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Joe Biden wishes US President Trump, Melania swift recovery from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

In this file photo taken on September 29, 2020 US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. — AFP/Files

Democratic presidential candidate on Friday wished his rival in the US presidential elections 2020, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melina Trump a swift recovery from coronavirus.

The US president and his wife had tested positive for the pandemic earlier in the day, after which they had "immediately" quarantined themselves.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden said in a tweet.

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he added.

Trump, announcing his diagnosis, said: "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" 

Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Jonhson was the first major leader who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

Election campaign in doldrums

The future of Trump’s re-election campaign is in doldrums due to his illness and inability to address the rallies before the crucial November 3 vote.

Read more: Donald Trump has coronavirus at 74. What risks are there?

According to a New York Times report, “Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time.”

“If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all,” the report added.

The report noted that the positive test could prove “devastating” to his political fortunes given his months of diminishing the seriousness of the pandemic.

