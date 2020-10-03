Can't connect right now! retry
Twitter says will remove tweets wishing death on Donald Trump after coronavirus diagnosis

US President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrisville, North Carolina, US, July 27, 2020. Picture taken July 27, 2020. — Reuters

Since United States President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, some Twitterati have expressed doubt about the diagnosis while others — seeing him as a symbol of hate and division — have wished him death.

Taking notice of the negative trend, Twitter has announced that tweets hoping for Trump's death are in violation of policies that the company follows.

“Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. This does not automatically mean suspension,” the company said in a tweet.

Yesterday, Trump had announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are going into quarantine "immediately".

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" tweeted the US president.

Trump, who has a history of downplaying the virus since it emerged in the United States, has been moved to the Walter Reed Military Hospital for treatment. Many political leaders from around the world — as well as Joe Biden, his main opponent in the upcoming presidential elections — have wished him a speedy recovery.

Read more: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Jonhson was the first major leader who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

