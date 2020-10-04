Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

In pictures: After almost 7 months, Saudi Arabia welcomes hundreds of Umrah pilgrims

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

A woman in a wheelchair performs the Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba, filming her experience. Photo: Twitter

As coronavirus cases in the Kingdom started to decline, Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed hundreds of Umrah pilgrims into Makkah after almost seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilgrims maintained distance from each other and wore masks as government officials kept a stringent check on whether COVID-19 SOPs were being followed or not.

People perform the 'Tawaf' around the Holy Kaaba at socially distanced paths. Photo: Twitter


Hundreds of pilgrims perform the 'Tawaf' around the Holy Kaaba. Photo: Twitter


The first scheduled group of pilgrims were welcomed by officials as they entered through the Ajyad gate of Masjid Al Haram, proceeding towards the Mataaf area to begin the Umrah. Photo: Twitter





First batch of umrah pilgrims enter the Mataf to perform #Umrah after suspension of 7 months due to pandemic. Alhamdulillah. Allah u Akbar. Twitter

Saudi Arabia has allowed the Umrah pilgrimage to take place again after banning it for seven weeks when cases of the novel coronavirus in the country were on the rise.

More From World:

Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus

Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus
Here's how you can register for Umrah in Saudi Arabia using the Eatmarna app

Here's how you can register for Umrah in Saudi Arabia using the Eatmarna app
Armenia reports heavy losses as conflict with Azerbaijan intensifies, says it faces 'historic threat'

Armenia reports heavy losses as conflict with Azerbaijan intensifies, says it faces 'historic threat'
Police spot 'suspicious package' near Walter Reed Hospital where Trump undergoes treatment

Police spot 'suspicious package' near Walter Reed Hospital where Trump undergoes treatment
Abdullah Abdullah says 'small steps will have big impact' in Pak-Afghan relations

Abdullah Abdullah says 'small steps will have big impact' in Pak-Afghan relations
Next 48 hours critical for US President Donald Trump: source

Next 48 hours critical for US President Donald Trump: source
Iran warns against border 'intrusion' by Armenian, Azerbaijani forces

Iran warns against border 'intrusion' by Armenian, Azerbaijani forces

Heavy fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Heavy fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari dies in Nangarhar roadside blast

Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari dies in Nangarhar roadside blast
Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku

Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku
Twitter says will remove tweets wishing Donald Trump's death after coronavirus diagnosis

Twitter says will remove tweets wishing Donald Trump's death after coronavirus diagnosis
Donald Trump doing 'very well' after being shifted to Walter Reed Medical Center

Donald Trump doing 'very well' after being shifted to Walter Reed Medical Center

Latest

view all