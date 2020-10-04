In pictures: After almost 7 months, Saudi Arabia welcomes hundreds of Umrah pilgrims

A woman in a wheelchair performs the Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba, filming her experience. Photo: Twitter

As coronavirus cases in the Kingdom started to decline, Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed hundreds of Umrah pilgrims into Makkah after almost seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pilgrims maintained distance from each other and wore masks as government officials kept a stringent check on whether COVID-19 SOPs were being followed or not.



People perform the 'Tawaf' around the Holy Kaaba at socially distanced paths. Photo: Twitter





Hundreds of pilgrims perform the 'Tawaf' around the Holy Kaaba. Photo: Twitter





The first scheduled group of pilgrims were welcomed by officials as they entered through the Ajyad gate of Masjid Al Haram, proceeding towards the Mataaf area to begin the Umrah. Photo: Twitter

















First batch of umrah pilgrims enter the Mataf to perform #Umrah after suspension of 7 months due to pandemic. Alhamdulillah. Allah u Akbar. Twitter

Saudi Arabia has allowed the Umrah pilgrimage to take place again after banning it for seven weeks when cases of the novel coronavirus in the country were on the rise.

