In pictures: After almost 7 months, Saudi Arabia welcomes hundreds of Umrah pilgrims

As coronavirus cases in the Kingdom started to decline, Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed hundreds of Umrah pilgrims into Makkah after almost seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pilgrims maintained distance from each other and wore masks as government officials kept a stringent check on whether COVID-19 SOPs were being followed or not.
Saudi Arabia has allowed the Umrah pilgrimage to take place again after banning it for seven weeks when cases of the novel coronavirus in the country were on the rise.