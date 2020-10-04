Can't connect right now! retry
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Former director of the National Theatre Sir Richard Eyre has revealed Queen Elizabeth’s remarks on her daughter-in-law Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview, saying she had described it as ‘a frightful thing to do’, a new documentary has disclosed.

This was revealed by the former director of the National Theatre Sir Richard Eyre in a documentary, named Diana: The Interview That Shocked The World.

Sir Richard, who was BBC governor at that time revealed that he had lunch with Queen after Diana’s interview where her Majesty said, “A Frightful thing to do, frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did”.

According to Sir Richard Eyre, Princess Diana had 'presented herself as a victim' in the broadcast’s interview, which was viewed by over 20 million people.

In the documentary, he also remarks on the make-up by Diana during her encounter with interviewer Martin Bashir.

According to the report by Daily Express, Diana did eventually inform the Queen's private secretary.

