Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice

Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle's brief meetup from way back has come afloat on the internet.

The former actor is known to be a big animal lover and it seems she may have made a big decision in that regard by seeking advice from the comedian.

After she married her first husband Trevor Engelson, the Suits star decided to adopt a dog through a pet adoption agency in Los Angeles.

Unable to make a choice between a golden pup and a black one, Meghan was eventually guided by DeGeneres as revealed by her during a 2016 interview for Best Health.

“I was in LA and I went to this dog rescue [shelter] and they had gotten him and his brother. So I saw him and I was sitting there with him and then Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi walk in,” Meghan had recalled.

“Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes ‘is that your dog?’ and I said ‘no’’ and she’s like ‘you have to take that dog’ and I said ‘well, I’m deciding,’ and she’s like, ‘rescue the dog’,” Meghan quoted DeGeneres.

“It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like, ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ and I said ‘well I think I’d name him Bogart’ and she’s like ‘you’re taking the dog home’.”

“And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells: ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to,” Meghan said.