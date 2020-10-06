Can't connect right now! retry
Professor shot dead in Peshawar on World Teacher’s Day

The deceased was said to be the brother of human rights activist Shahab Khattak Advocate. Photo: Geo.tv/Illustrations

PESHAWAR: A professor was shot dead in the provincial capital by unidentified armed men when he was returning home from his institute, The News reported on Tuesday.

An official said that Professor Naeemuddin of the Government Superior Science College was on his way back from the college when armed men opened fire on him on the Dora Road.

The professor was immediately taken to a hospital for emergency assistance but he succumbed to injuries. The official further said the case was being investigated; however, the family has charged two persons in the first information report (FIR).

Read more: Men shoot dead transgender woman, wound another in Peshawar

The deceased was said to be the brother of human rights activist Shahab Khattak Advocate.

Condemning the murder in broad daylight, social media users demanded an early arrest of the murderers.

The reports said the family had no enmity.

An official said that the family of the deceased has named two persons, including Professor Saad Farooq and Mubashir, in the FIR.

