Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Web Desk

October 6: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — midday update

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold for Rs112,500 at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the price of the precious metal having increased by Rs700 per tola a day earlier. 

Consequently, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold had also increased by Rs600, starting Tuesday trading at Rs96,450 per 10 grammes.

Likewise, 22k gold prices started on Tuesday at Rs88,413 per tola.

Trading is currently ongoing on Tuesday and a closing rate has yet to be announced. The price of gold will fluctuate over the course of the day depending on market factors. A closing rate will be released close to 5pm and we will update our readers accordingly. 

Optimism over US President Donald Trump's discharge from hospital after contracting coronavirus hit gold and other safe haven assets. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,911 per ounce, after hitting a two-week peak on Monday, and U.S. gold futures were down 0.21%. 


