Video: Policeman slaps woman in Gujranwala

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A police officer was arrested on Tuesday after being booked in a case for slapping a woman in the city’s Chanda area, Geo News reported.

The TV channel reported that the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had responded to an emergency call over a domestic dispute. Upon reaching the scene, he reportedly hit the woman.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, after which a case was filed against the ASI.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed RPO Gujranwala to take "appropriate legal action".

“Respect of women is everyone’s responsibility and no one can be allowed to resort to violence,” Buzdar said.

