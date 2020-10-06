Melania Trump coronavirus update: FLOTUS has 'no plans' to leave White House

Melania Trump smiles during a public event. She contracted the coronavirus on Friday and announced that her husband, Donald Trump, had also been infected with the virus. Photo: AFP

The First Lady of the United States of America (FLOTUS), Melania Trump, has no plans to leave the White House while she is sick from the coronavirus, American media reported on Tuesday.



An official of the White House confirmed to CNN that the first lady intends to stay at the executive residence while she remains infected with the disease.



The development is in stark contrast with US President Donald Trump who left the Walter Reed Medical Center for a motorcade drive-by, passing by a few dozen supporters stationed outside the hospital.



Trump was slammed for risking the health of his Secret Service agents and not being responsible enough.



"Melania is aware of the dangers of Covid-19," the official told CNN. "Potentially exposing others is not a risk she would take."

Melania had tweeted on Friday that she and the President had tested positive for coronavirus, stating that she was feeling mild symptoms.

On Monday, the FLOTUS had tweeted that she was "feeling good & will continue to rest at home."



"My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus," she had tweeted.



The first lady, according to the White House official, had decided to cut back her travel and appearances at public events as she was aware of the large number of people who were involved every time she had to travel.

Last month, the first lady travelled to New Hampshire — the visit being her first official solo trip since the pandemic began — to visit a hospital program focused on treating babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

She did appear for the Trump-Biden debate, keeping her mask on during the entire part of it before removing it to join her husband on stage.

