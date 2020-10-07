Princess Beatrice termed ‘idiot’ for swooshing sword across Ed Sheeran’s face

Princess Beatrice is getting blasted Ed Sheeran’s manager for almost giving the British singer a serious injury.

The 32-year-old newly-wed was given an earful by Stuart Camp over an incident at a party where back in 2016 where she had tried to ‘knight’ singer James Blunt.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Camp called the princess an ‘idiot’ for cutting the Perfect singer's face as she wielded the sword.

“I’m not lying, just because someone’s a [expletive] idiot. Because they’re thinking, yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall. You’re just asking for trouble. You know, we’ve not heard hide nor hair from her since,” he said.

Another source cited by The Sun, recalled the night, saying: “Ed had been invited to dinner as a guest of Princess Beatrice. They all sat down and there were 20 or so guests, including Sarah Ferguson, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley.”

"As the night wore on they started talking about honours and apparently James Blunt joked that he would love a knighthood. Beatrice jokingly said she could arrange it and fetched a ceremonial sword.

“James played along with the prank and got down on one knee as he would if he were at Buckingham Palace being honoured by The Queen.”

"Beatrice, who was in great form, held the sword above him and said 'arise Sir James', just like her nan would at the Palace. But she must have misjudged the weight or something and, instead of lightly tapping him on the shoulder, she swung it back, not knowing Ed was standing right behind her,” said the insider.

"The blade cut into his face and it was just a few inches from his right eye. A couple of the guests said it could have been worse and he could have been blinded in the eye but Ed really played it down,” they added.

"Everyone was totally shocked and apparently Beatrice was very upset. But Ed was the perfect gentleman and told her it was just an accident,” it was further revealed.