Jennifer Aniston’s post-divorce confession about Brad Pitt: ‘I’ll always love him’

Hollywood's former flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's divorce may have occurred decades ago but their devoted and crazed fans are keeping fingers crossed for their paths to meet again.

In an unearthed interview, the Friends star had confessed that despite their happy marriage meeting its eventual end, she would still ‘love him for the rest of her life.’

The Murder Mystery star spilled the beans in an interview with Vanity Fair as she detailed her relationship with the Fight Club hunk and claimed that their most treasured moments were the ones they kept under wraps from the press.

“I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad,” she said.

“I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot—about healing and about fun,” she went on to say.

“We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship,” she added.