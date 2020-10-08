Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
WATCH: Gigantic fly on Mike Pence’s head steals the show during VP debate 2020

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

The US presidential contest for this year is truly one of its kind as the pandemic roils the campaign while coronavirus continues to spike in the country.

Read more: US election 2020: Pence, Harris to square off in VP debate as White House reels from coronavirus

However, making a guest appearance at the Vice Presidential debate, was a gigantic bug that sat on Mike Pence’s head for two-minutes as the VP candidates sparred over everything from the pandemic to the reeling economy climate change and other raging issues in the United States.

Seemingly all poised, Vice President Mike Pence never reacted to the fly’s appearance on the right side of his head, glaring out on his white coiffed hair.

But social media focused more on the fly than the debate itself as the internet erupted with memes and videos following the bug’s surprise appearance. A local TV news reporter from California clocked the fly’s screen time on Mr. Pence’s head at 2 minutes, 3 seconds, read an article published by The New York Times.

Following the social media storm, several twitter accounts were also created namely, Pence's Hair Fly, Pence Fly and Mike Pence Fly.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, while reacting with a commendable speed, tweeted a photo of himself holding a fly swatter.

He tweeted a fly-related fundraising ask (“Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly”), and “flywillvote.com” which redirected to a website where Americans can register to vote.

