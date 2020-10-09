Can't connect right now! retry
Deadline check: FBR has extended last date for filing income tax returns for 2020

Pakistani citizens still have the opportunity to file their income tax returns as the last date for tax returns for 2020 was extended last week by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The new deadline to file income tax returns is December 8, 2020 according to a notification issued by FBR.

"Individuals and Associations of Persons who were required to file their Income Tax Returns/Statements of final taxation for the Tax Year 2020 which were due on September 30, 2020, but failed to file their Income Tax Returns /Statements, are hereby allowed to file their return by December 8, 2020," the notification reads.

Likewise, companies required to file "Returns of Total Income/Statements of final taxation for the Tax Year 2020 which were due on September 30, 2020, but failed to file their Income Tax Returns/Statements, are hereby allowed to file their return by December 8, 2020."

The notification states that there will be no further extension in the deadline for filing of income tax returns for 2020. 

