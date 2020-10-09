FBR income tax slabs for 2020-21: check applicable taxes on income

When it announced the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 in June 2020, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government had left income taxes unchanged from last year in a bid to avoid placing any additional burden on salaried taxpayers.

The income tax slabs for 2020-21 are therefore as follows:

Income tax slabs for salaried persons:

In the case of salaried individuals, there are 11 tax slabs with a progressive taxation rate ranging from 5% to 35% of income.

To find out what tax rate is applicable to you, multiply your gross monthly salary by 12 and match it with the corresponding slab.

For income above Rs600,000 but not exceeding Rs1,200,000, individuals will pay 5% of the amount exceeding Rs600,000.

For income above Rs1,200,000 but not exceeding Rs1,800,000, individuals will pay Rss30,000 plus 10% of the amount exceeding Rs1,200,000.

For income above Rs1,800,000 but not exceeding Rs2,500,000, individuals will pay Rs90,000 plus 15% of the amount exceeding Rs1,800,000.

For income above Rs2,500,000 but not exceedingRs3,500,000, individuals will pay Rs195,000 plus 17.5% of the amount exceeding Rs2,500,000.

For income above Rs3,500,000 but not exceeding Rs5,000,000, individuals will pay Rs370,000 plus 20% of the amount exceeding Rs3,500,000.

For income above Rs5,000,000 but not exceeding Rs8,000,000, individuals will pay Rs670,000 plus 22.5% of the amount exceeding Rs5,000,000.

For income above Rs8,000,000 but not exceeding Rs12,000,000, individuals will pay Rs1,345,000 plus 25% of the amount exceeding Rs8,000,000.

For income above Rs12,000,000 but not exceedingRs30,000,000, individuals will pay Rs2,345,000 plus 27.5% of the amount exceeding Rs12,000,000.

For income above Rs30,000,000 but not exceeding Rs50,000,000, individuals will pay Rs7,295,000 plus 30% of the amount exceeding Rs30,000,000.

For income above Rs50,000,000 but not exceeding Rs75,000,000, individuals will pay Rs13,295,000 plus 32.5% of the amount exceeding Rs50,000,000.

For income above Rs75,000,000, individuals will pay Rs21,420,000 plus 35% of the amount exceeding Rs75,000,000.

Income tax slabs for non-salaried persons

For non-salaried persons deriving income exceeding Rs400,000, eight taxable slabs of income with tax rates ranging from 5% to 35% are being introduced in the following manner:

Where taxable income does not exceed Rs400,000, individuals will pay no tax.

For income above Rs400,000 but not exceeding Rs600,000, individuals will pay 5% of the amount exceeding Rs400,000.

For income above Rs600,000 but not exceeding Rs1,200,000, individuals will pay Rs10,000 plus 10% of the amount exceeding Rs600,000.

For income above Rs1,200,000 but not exceeding Rs2,400,000, individuals will pay Rs70,000 plus 15% of the amount exceeding Rs1,200,000.

For income above Rs2,400,000 but not exceeding Rs3,000,000, individuals will pay Rs250,000 plus 20% of amount exceeding 2,400,000.

For income above Rs3,000,000 but not exceeding Rs4,000,000, individuals will pay Rs370,000 plus 25% of the amount exceeding Rs3,000,000.

For income above Rs4,000,000 but not exceeding Rs6,000,000, individuals will pay Rs620,000 plus 30% of the amount exceeding Rs4,000,000

For income above Rs6,000,000, but not exceeding Rs1,220,000 plus 35% of the amount exceeding Rs6,000,000.