Nawaz Sharif wants PML-N workers to protest while he sits in London: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan addresses the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday during an address to the Insaf Lawyers' Forum, criticising Nawaz for instigating his supporters to come out on the streets while he himself sits safe in London.



Read more: No one can steal the public's right to elect their representatives: Maryam Nawaz

Speaking animatedly at the event, PM Imran alleged that the PML-N was handing out money to its supporters.

"I want to tell these supporters to take money and even eat their qeemay ke naan: but stay inside [and do not come out to protest]," he said.



He lashed out at the opposition parties for sticking together "when they are being called to account for their crimes."

"Two years after the [Panamagate] JIT was formed and the courts gave their verdict, he [Nawaz Sharif] says "Mujhay Kyun Nikala" (Why was I ousted?)," the prime minister said, making a reference to Nawaz Sharif's frequent complaint against the Pakistani state.

The prime minister also hit out at Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair for comparing the PML-N supremo to deceased Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini.



Read more: Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson

"I was watching TV and he was comparing Nawaz Sharif to Ayatollah Khomeini during a talk show," said PM Imran.

"He [Zubair] was saying that Khomeini was also exiled," noted the premier.



PM Imran said that Khomeini was sent abroad on gunpoint while Nawaz faked numerous illnesses to do the same.

Taunting the PML-N chief, the prime minister jokingly remarked that one of his key ministers "cried" when she came to know Nawaz was suffering from so many diseases.



"We were in a cabinet meeting that lasted for six hours [on the Nawaz Sharif issue]. Doctors were also present in it. When the doctors told us that Nawaz was suffering from so many diseases, I saw that our Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was crying," he joked as the audience laughed.

Mazari is often in the crosshairs of her own party for taking a humanitarian stance on key issues.



"And anyone who knows Shireen Mazari will understand that the diseases we were told [Nawaz had] were apparently so serious that they made even her cry," he added, as the audience roared with laughter.



Coming back to Zubair comparing Nawaz with Khomeini, the prime minister said the two were not similar by any account as "the people of Iran actually loved Ayatollah Khomeini".



"Ayatollah Khomeini did not have niharis brought to him on helicopters from Lahore," he said. "He lived [on a simple diet] of yoghurt and roti," said the premier.



Referring to the accountability process he had faced before he was the prime minister. "Despite being a cricketer, I presented the court with documents dating back to 40 years," he said.



Continuing his criticism of the PML-N, the prime minister mocked Talal Chaudhry indirectly, saying that "a senior leader of their party went for 'organisational restructuring' at a lady's house at 3:00 am and was then wondering why her brothers beat him up," he said.



'Will send you straight to jail'