Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj snubbed by Eminem

Nicki Minaj, Snoop Doog and several other top American rappers and artists are among the followers of Eminem on Instagram.

Snoop, followed by 53 million people on the app, is known for throwing insults at everybody he didn't agree with but he has never attacked Marshal Mathers even when he had disputes with prominent black artists.

Nicki is one of the most-followed people on Instagram in the world, with over 123 million people following the American rapper.

The singer follows over 1300 people on the photo and video sharing app. Among those Nicki is following on Instagram is Detroit rapper Eminem, real name Marshal Mathers.

Slim Shady, who is followed by 93 million less people than Nicki, has never bothered to follow back any artist or anyone else for that matter.

Em often receives criticism for being "arrogant", mostly because his critics think he hardly reciprocates the feelings of love and care. But that's not true.

The rapper might not have given the kind of importance to social media other folks do, but he has proved himself to be a man who stands by those in need and it was evident from his acts of generosity during the coronavirus lockdown.

He also came forward with a strong message in support of "Black Lives Matter" in the aftermath of the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd earlier this year.