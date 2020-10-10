Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Khushdil Shah smashes fastest century by a Pakistani in T20 cricket

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

The Southern Punjab’s Khushdil Shah in action during National T20. Photo Courtesy: GeoSuper 

Southern Punjab’s Khushdil Shah got himself into record books on Friday night by smashing the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani batsman.

The 25-year-old batsman, playing for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, reached the three-figure score in just 35 balls – the fastest by a Pakistani and jointly 5th fastest T20 century by any batsman in the world.

Surpassing Ahmad Shahzad who previously held the record of the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani, Shah smashed nine sixes and hit eight fours on way to his century to turn the tables for his side which was once struggling with 43-4.

Read more: National T20 Cup: Central Punjab coach says tournament not over for struggling side

Ahmad had scored his hundred in 40 balls during the Bangladesh Premier League game in 2012.

Khushdil's 35-ball hundred is also the 5th fastest, jointly, by any batsman in the world. He follows Chris Gayle (30), Rishab Pant (32) Wihan Lubbe (33), and Andrew Symonds (34).

India’s Rohit Sharma and South Africa’s David Miller both scored centuries in 35 balls each. Both of them scored centuries in International T20s.

Shah’s innings ended the next ball after completing his hundred.

