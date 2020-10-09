Can't connect right now! retry
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab coach says tournament not over for struggling side

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Central Punjab head coach Shahid Anwar is of the opinion that all is not lost as the side can make a comeback on the National T20 Cup, The News  reported. 

“We did not do well in Multan as we should have won at least two out of our five games,” Shahid said. 

“All is not lost yet, however, with Babar Azam’s return as the best batsman in the side and his captaincy skills, I am confident of a turnaround in Rawalpindi."

He further said that the youngsters have showcased their talent but need time before they become steady in the game. 

“We have some exciting youngsters and they have shown flashes of brilliance already. We need to be patient with them as the tournament is also about developing players," he said. 

“In the remainder of the tournament we will play positive and aggressive cricket with an aim of a semi-final spot. The team is refreshed and looking forward to the remainder of the tournament after a two-day rest.”

