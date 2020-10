KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs114,400 at the opening of trading on Saturday, with the price of the precious metal having increased by Rs900 over the course of last day's trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold was Rs98,080 at the opening of trading on Saturday, after an increase of nearly Rs750 on Friday.

The price of 22kt gold per tola is Rs104,865.