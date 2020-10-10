Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William

Prince Charles has been the longest heir apparent in the history of the British monarchy as he has been waiting all his life to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as the king of England.

And with him being long in the tooth, many are now speculating that his inheritance of the crown could also lead to an immediate abdication with Prince William stepping in as king.

According to UCL’s Constitution Unit, there are high chances of Prince Charles passing up the throne once he takes over.

They claimed that it would "be a matter for Prince Charles, and for Parliament.”

However, they went on to add that the outcome could largely be influence "for the Queen, abdication is said to be unthinkable, for two reasons."

"The first is the bad example of Edward VIII: his abdication brought the Queen's father onto the throne, unexpectedly and most reluctantly,” they said.

"The second is her declaration on her twenty-first birthday that she would serve for her whole life, whether it be long or short. She is also said to regard her oath at her coronation as imposing a sacred duty to reign as long as she shall live,” they added.

That being said, they claimed that due to Prince Charles getting older, he may want to let his son have the throne.

"Having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be perfectly natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing in waiting,” they claimed.

"But it would be equally natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he chose to invite Parliament to hand on the throne to Prince William,” they added.

"Prince William could only become King if Prince Charles chose to abdicate. That would require legislation, as happened with the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936. The line of succession is regulated by Parliament (as in the Act of Succession 1700, and the Succession to the Crown Act 2013); it can be changed only by Parliament and cannot be unilaterally altered by the monarch.”