Prince Harry will be ‘told off’ by Queen Elizabeth after he returns to the UK

Prince Harry’s return to the UK might lead him to get an earful from the Queen, in regards to his hasty attitude

The Queen is reportedly looking forward to Prince Harry’s return to the UK, mostly since she plans on giving him an earful.

An insider touched upon this possible conversation and told The Sun that while the prince will be required to undergo a two-week quarantine period following his return, "the estate is large enough for talks in a socially distanced way.”

“Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare for the possibility Harry could come back. They are told that it could be within weeks but Meghan’s name was not mentioned.”

The source concluded by saying, “There are all sorts of issues to speak about - not only his political statements but also his visa situation in the US."