Mark Wahlberg steps out looking ‘upbeat' amid David Beckham lawsuit

Mark Wahlberg and David Beckham are embroiled in a lawsuit over a sum of £8.5m

Mark Wahlberg was spotted jetting off to Sydney after David Beckham filed a lawsuit against him.

Mark was seen in Sydney, sporting a full grey outfit and engaging with fans as he looked cheerful and unbothered by the lawsuit.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed his behavior and told The Mirror, "If Wahlberg is phased by the very public and presumably potentially very expensive spat with David Beckham he looks determined to not let it show via his body language here, which looks upbeat and resilient to the point of carefree."

"This grinning and back-slapping suggests some happy nonchalance, with Mark even performing an over-the-shoulder, amused-looking grin for the cameras. His brows are raised here and his relaxed smile suggests good humour," she explained of the Arthur the King star.

The Instant Family star became friends with the football legend when he moved to L.A with his wife Victoria in 2007. David then joined Mark’s fitness company and gym group F45 through his company DB Ventures Ltd.

David argues that he was promised stocks by F45 and Mark Wahlberg's company but they were withheld until their value dropped, which ultimately cost him £8.5m, per The Sun.