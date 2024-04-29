Kanye West, Kai Cenat make peace after pants drama

Recently, the internet became a battleground between Kanye West and Kai Cenat. But the duo hashed out the differences after they locked horns over the pants drama.



The matter started after the popular streamer received the pants from Ye's clothing but they did not seem to fit him well leading him to roast the fashion mogul.

Refusing to take the insult, the Grammy winner slid into the DM of Kai and accused him of being part of an Adidas campaign to defame his brand.

"Don't make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain't saying nothing about what Adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me," the 46-year-old wrote.

In response, the New York native went public, "Why is we arguing, brah [sic]?" he said on the Twitch podcast. "Man, what the ****. Bro, Ye. Just send me some new pants, bro... All of this [because] the pants don’t fit?"

Amid the heated tensions, the cool heads prevailed as Kanye sent him what Kai asked for a new pair of Yeezy pants, which fitted him well too.