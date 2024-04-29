Eyewitness reveals the state of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s marriage

The Prince and Princess of Wales are going strong as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, per an expert.

Royal editor Richard Palmer claims he’s seen Kate William up close and their marriage “is stronger than ever.”

“I read stuff online about the state of their marriage and I just don't recognize it at all. I'm talking mainly about social media and some of the lunatics on social media,” he told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.





“Because whenever I've seen them up close - I mean, it's very difficult to know what goes on in anybody's marriage, whether they're public figures or close friends or whatever, things go on behind closed doors - but everything I've seen of that couple suggests to me that they are really close,” he shared.

“The body language, everything, you can just tell that they, I think anyway, that they're really into each other and the marriage has worked. There's a meeting of minds there,” he remarked.

This comes after the Waleses’ marriage became the subject of split rumors following Kate’s Mother’s Day photo, where she notably didn’t wear her wedding ring.

The photo, however, turned out to be photoshopped and was taken down from major photo libraries, with the Princess issuing an apology the next day.