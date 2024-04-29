Britney Spears makes sudden move after legal settlement with father Jamie

Britney Spears had accused her father Jamie Spears of mishandling her finances during her conservatorship

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram page after the recent legal fallout with her father Jamie.

This comes after she shared her feelings following the court battle on the platform, writing, "My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!!"

She added, "The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!"

The Piece Of Me singer also shared that she had nerve damage in her back, along with a photo of her back. "I was actually right about nerve damage in my back!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I have to get [acupuncture] every day of my life now!!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse!!! If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my own door one time!!!"

On Friday, the Grammy winner settled her case with her father Jamie, 71, whom she accused of mishandling her finances during her 13-year-long conservatorship. The singer’s team was fighting to save her from having to pay her father’s legal fees, but settled with him to avoid going to trial.

Following the settlement, Britney’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, said: “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears,” he stated.