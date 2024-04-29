Britney Spears' pals in ‘precarious position' over THIS habit of singer

Britney Spears has an estate worth $60 million and has recently made more millions with 'The Woman In Me'

Following recent rumors of Britney Spears going “broke,” a new report suggests that the former singer is enjoying her money, but is certainly not broke.

In 2021, Britney won her financial freedom back after a 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” she said in court.

Since then, she has sole access to her $60 million estate, and is said to be making full use of her hard-earned riches.

“She has no concept of money,” one insider spilled to Page Six. “For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court — even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own.”

Another source claimed that those close to the Gimme More singer are “in a precarious position,” and don’t want to be the one to “rock the boat and make her feel like she is in a conservatorship again” by talking about her spending habits.

“It’s tricky. No one wants to be Jamie 2.0,” they added.

Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has released two successful projects. Hold Me Closer, her collaboration with Sir Elton John which made it to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, followed by her best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me. She reportedly receives 25% of the royalties from the sales of her bombshell memoir, which has sold over 2 million copies in the US alone.