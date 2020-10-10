George Clooney and Amal Clooney are at each other's throats: report

Rumours are swirling that a divorce could happen between George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney if the couple does not separate from one another.

According to tabloid reports, the couple seems to have fallen victim to pandemic blues and their differences are centered on the renovation of their place where they have spent their quarantine.

The unconfirmed reports said that George and his lawyer wife are not coming along as smoothly as they thought.

George Clooney was recently reported to have made several changes to his multi-million mansion in Studio City but the renovations have put them to be at each others throats.

"George & Amal have been forced to stay home with their twins, Alexander & Ella, in a small area of the house" an entertainment website reported.

Some publication went on to claim that the renovations have turned into extensive process. with The Sun claiming that some neighbors are upset about the noise.

" “People are not happy about the situation and are looking forward to the project being finished,” a neighbor was quoted as saying.