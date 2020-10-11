SBP issues clarification on foreign currency accounts

The State Bank of Pakistan. — APP/File

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Sunday issued a clarification about the rules pertaining to foreign currency accounts released on October 6, saying there has been no change in the general or special permissions given by State Bank to individuals under the foreign exchange regulations.



It said the rules had been issued with the aim to provide a regulatory framework for the operation of individual foreign currency accounts.

"According to paragraph iv, Chapter 6 of the Foreign Exchange Manual, foreign currency accounts can be fed by remittances received from abroad, travelers’ cheques issued outside Pakistan and encashment of securities issued by the Government of Pakistan," said the SBP statement.



"A foreign currency account of a citizen of Pakistan, resident in Pakistan, can also be fed with cash in foreign currency only if the account holder is a filer as defined in Income Tax Ordinance 2001," it added.

According to SBP, such a framework represents a continuation of its efforts "to strengthen the foreign exchange regime and make it more market-oriented".

"Looking ahead, SBP will continue to take steps to facilitate greater use of banking channels for individuals to meet all their foreign exchange needs," the central bank said.

The bank's external relations department also released a list of answers to questions frequently asked by foreign currency account holders.

Will Roshan Digital Accounts be impacted?



To a query on whether the new rules affect the recently introduced Roshan Digital Accounts for Pakistanis abroad, the statement said: "No, RDA is a distinct scheme for Non Resident Pakistanis, offering both foreign currency and PKR accounts."



It was explained that while funds can be received into these accounts from abroad, they cannot be fed from within Pakistan.



"Proceeds of investments, profit thereon and any balances in these accounts are freely repatriable without any approval or hindrance."

Can foreign currency accounts be credited with money from exchanges?