Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston has shared a heart-melting post on Instagram to introduce her new furry friend.

The Hollywood's charming actress shared a video clip on her Instagram to introduce her new pooch – named Lord Chesterfield.

The actress, in the video, is seen creeping up to her new friend while he takes a snooze with a bone in his mouth – legs splayed and everything.

The Brad Pitt's ex-wife can be heard saying: 'Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with a bone in your mouth? I think you have.'

'The Morning Show' actress captioned the post: 'Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield.

She also shared a heart emoji to show her love for the guest and added: "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

The little puppy's sweet brother and sister Clyde and Sophie - who are Jennifer’s other beloved pooches - gave a warm welcome to him.

The 51-year-old actress dressed up Sophie, a white pitbull, and Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, in pearls for the Emmys and joked they were best dressed of the night.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights
Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

BTS online concert draws global fans

BTS online concert draws global fans
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'
Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop

Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop
Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident

Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident
Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on

Max Ehrich hits back at haters by turning Instagram comments on
Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child
Simon Cowell ‘eager’ to work alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Simon Cowell ‘eager’ to work alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset

Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset
Prince William ‘struggles’ to soothe Prince George after heartbreaking comment

Prince William ‘struggles’ to soothe Prince George after heartbreaking comment
Mark Ruffalo on getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise

Mark Ruffalo on getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise

Latest

view all