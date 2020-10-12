Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston has shared a heart-melting post on Instagram to introduce her new furry friend.



The Hollywood's charming actress shared a video clip on her Instagram to introduce her new pooch – named Lord Chesterfield.

The actress, in the video, is seen creeping up to her new friend while he takes a snooze with a bone in his mouth – legs splayed and everything.

The Brad Pitt's ex-wife can be heard saying: 'Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with a bone in your mouth? I think you have.'

'The Morning Show' actress captioned the post: 'Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield.

She also shared a heart emoji to show her love for the guest and added: "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

The little puppy's sweet brother and sister Clyde and Sophie - who are Jennifer’s other beloved pooches - gave a warm welcome to him.



The 51-year-old actress dressed up Sophie, a white pitbull, and Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, in pearls for the Emmys and joked they were best dressed of the night.