Monday Oct 12 2020
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox enjoy romantic dinner date

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox were recently spotted on a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

Megan, 34, along with her beau, 30, had officially announced their love for each other this summer and life has been fun and romantic for them ever since.

The Rogue actress was giving fans major goals in a cheetah skirt paired with high heels while the rapper put up a floral casual wear with denim jeans and vans.

The couple seemed happy together as they posed for the picture. Machine Gun Kelly embraced his ladylove in front of the paparazzi.

In a recent interview, the rapper fondly talked about Megan and how he fell in love with her at first sight.

He had claimed, "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Looks like love is really blooming for this beautiful couple!

