Tuesday Oct 13 2020
Sofia Richie's latest post suggests she is still not over Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is having a hard time adjusting to life without ex Scott Disick and from what it seems, she still has a lot of strings attached.

On Monday, Richie came forth showering immense love on her and Disick's dog Hersula even after their messy split that came twice this year.

"Madly in love with Hersh,” Richie captioned a photo of her holding her fur baby.

In December 2019, Disick and Richie created a separate Instagram account for their pet dog.

“The fact that my parents took so long to make me an Instagram,” the first post read.

After her sudden split with Disick, Richie has not been able to spend time with Hershula apparently.

Richie hit the unfollow button on her ex-boyfriend after he was spotted going on a date with Bella Banos.

“Sofia tried convincing herself she was over Scott but seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve,” a source said earlier.

In addition, the supermodel is leaning her sister, Nicole Richie, the insider added. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it.”

