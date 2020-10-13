Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report

Coronavirus pandemic bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report

Coronavirus pandemic reportedly bridged the gap of the royal family and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as they got closer after stepping down from their royal duties, according to a report.

The ET Online, citing a source reported that the coronavirus pandemic has brought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closer to the royal family after the couple announced to resign from their duties earlier this year and settled down in California.

The source further says, “A lot of the family-specific drama that the tabloids are focused on, it's not as fractured as the tabloids would like it to seem."

Rumours are abuzz Meghan and Harry would return to UK to celebrate Christmas with the Queen and the royal family.

There are also reports that the royal couple would return to UK before 2021 because the Duchess of Sussex is due to appear before a court in January.