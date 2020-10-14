Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth has a great significance of October 13 in her life

Queen Elizabeth reportedly gave her first-ever radio broadcast during World War II on October 13, 1940, addressing the children of UK and the Commonwealth.

The Queen has a great significance of October 13 in her life as on this day - 80 years ago - a young princess gave her first radio broadcast at the age of 14. She was sitting next to her sister Princess Margaret at Windsor Castle.

She gave the speech at the request of Prime Minister Winston Churchill to boost morale for the younger generation as many of them had been separated from their families and sent to the countryside to live in order to safeguard them. Some children were even sent abroad to Canada, America and Australia.

"My sister, Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you as we know from experience what it means to be away from those we love most of all," the young princess said on October 13, 1940, in the speech, recorded for the BBC’s Children’s Hour program. "To you, living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy."

The speech was considered a huge success and her broadcast marked the beginning of a regular feature for child evacuees. Queen's speeches, since then, have become as famous as the monarch herself.

The Queen, in her most recent speech on April 5, alluded to the historic moment, saying: "It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

