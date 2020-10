Misbah-ul-Haq speaking to media in this file photo.

LAHORE: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to resign from his post as Pakistan’s chief selector, Geo News reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The former skipper was under pressure over his dual responsibilities as team's head coach and chief selector, sources told the TV channel.

Misbah will formally announce the decision in a press conference.

