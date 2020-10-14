Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid "THESE' simple mistakes in US election

Hailey Bieber on Tuesday asked her fans to avoid simple mistakes in the election that can disqualify their ballot.

The wife of Justin Bieber has been encouraging her followers on Instagram to use their right to franchise in the US election for a while now.

Most of the Hollywood actors and top musicians in the US have used their social media accounts to run a campaign against President Donald Trump who is seeking a second term in the White House.

Hailey has also emerged as one of Trump opponents