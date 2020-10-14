Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid "THESE' simple mistakes in US election

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Hailey Bieber on Tuesday asked her fans to avoid simple mistakes in the election that  can disqualify their ballot. 

The wife of Justin Bieber has been  encouraging her followers on Instagram to use their right to franchise in the US election for a while now.

Most of the Hollywood actors and top musicians in the US have used their social media accounts to run a campaign against President Donald Trump who is seeking a second term in the White House.

Hailey has also emerged as one of Trump opponents

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Celebrities ignore Instagram posts by 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Celebrities ignore Instagram posts by 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star
Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption
Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio

Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio
Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture

Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture
Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress

Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress
Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography

Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography
Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin

Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin
Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy

Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy
Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’
Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Latest

view all