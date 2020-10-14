Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

FBISE announces reduced syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams in 2021 due to coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Students busy taking their exam at an examination centre in Karachi.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has reduced the syllabus of SSC (matriculation) and HSSC (intermediate) annual examinations due in 2021.

According to a press release, the decision has been taken keeping in view current circumstances in the wake of COVID-19.

"There will be no change in the format and style of question papers," the notification warned.

The short syllabus for SSC students has been uploaded on the official website of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and is provided below:

The short syllabus for HSSC students is yet to be uploaded.


